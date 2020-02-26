<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal are reportedly willing to ‘listen to offers’ for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as talks continue to stall on a new deal for the forward.

The Gabon international will have just a year remaining on his current contract at the end of the season and the north London side are now considering whether to cash-in on the star, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

According to the Mail, Aubameyang has so far rejected the Gunners’ approaches to sign an extension after becoming disillusioned under former manager Unai Emery, the forward having become frustrated with Arsenal’s inability to challenge and believed to be ‘desperate to relaunch his Champions League career’.





Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for a player who is currently the joint-leading goalscorer in the Premier League this season, though Arsenal are hopeful he can be ‘persuaded to commit’ to the club following signs of progression under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal currently sit ninth in the Premier League and are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race to secure a top four finish and Champions League qualification, and a return to Europe’s elite could be the key factor in persuading the club captain to remain at the Emirates.

Aubameyang signed for the club in a £56m deal from Borussia Dortmund two years ago and has since scored 60 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions, winning the Premier League’s Golden Boot alongside Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season.