



Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has vowed to remove himself from all social media from tomorrow until platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram take more serious action against racism and other abuses.

Henry suggested that, as things stand, the companies are quicker to take action against copyright infringements than they are to the toxic behaviour poisoning the platforms.

In a statement posted online, Henry said:

“From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright.





“The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore.

“There HAS to be some accountability. It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous. Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I’m hoping this happens soon”

He posted the quit notice on Instagram and Twitter.