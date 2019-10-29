<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal legend David Seaman has called for David Luiz to replace Granit Xhaka as captain. The 27-year-old’s days as skipper could be numbered following his outburst against Crystal Palace at the weekend which means Unai Emery might need to name a new captain for the second time in the space of a month.

Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin and even Matteo Guendouzi being tipped as potential captain appointments, Seaman has taken the surprise approach by naming the former Chelsea defender as his choice.

“I don’t think fans will forgive him that, ever,” Seaman told talkSPORT. “He’s not one of their favourite players anyway, and then the fact he becomes captain was a surprise to a lot of people.

“I’m not sure about the way the captain was chosen, for me the manager has to choose the captain, you don’t let the players do it because the players have favourites.

“What happens now, do they pick another captain? Does the manager choose? And who would he choose? Looking at the squad it’s hard to pick out somebody who is going to be a regular player.

“There are not many leaders there at all.

“I think David Luiz would be a good leader and a good choice, but is he too fresh in the squad to make him captain straight away?

“That wouldn’t bother me, I’d have him as captain any day.”

Seaman has also urged Xhaka to apologise to the fans for his actions.

“I was really surprised, first of all that he didn’t run off. The fans reacted to that first of all and obviously they let their feeling known about his performance as well,” Seaman added.

“But he’s just got to get off and accept that, there’s no way you can do what he did, putting his hand to his ear and then swearing at the crowd.

“It’s something as an Arsenal captain you just cannot do. You have just got to get on with it, get off, and deal with it afterwards.

“The other thing that surprised me is the fact Xhaka has not come out and apologised to the fans.

“I was captain at Arsenal for quite a few games and if something like that happened to me I would have been straight out in the press saying, ‘I’m really sorry for my actions’.