<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believed Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, is the most important player in the Leicester City squad and the club has no replacement for him.

The Super Eagles midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal and has missed just one Premier League game for Leicester City so far this season.

While the likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans have been termed as Leicester’s best performers this term but Merson has a different opinion and pointed out that Ndidi is the most important player in the squad.

“Ndidi is the one player they have to pray stays fit because they don’t have his replacement,” Merson said, in quotes carried by the Leicester Mercury.

“If he gets injured it means they will be forced to either switch formation or risk getting blown away with this style without the Nigerian.

“Vardy has been effective in the opponent’s half but they can cope in his absence but look at Ndidi, how can they cope without him?

“He is everything that brings stability to them when they need to see off games or take it to the opponents.” He said.