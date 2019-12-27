<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Liverpool can go the full Premier League season without losing a match.

The Reds are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League after they beat nearest challengers Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day.

Second-placed Leicester were made to look second rate at the King Power Stadium, although they were remarkably still in the game by the 70th minute as Liverpool only had Roberto Firmino’s 31st-minute header to show for their superiority.

But once James Milner dispatched a penalty following Caglar Soyuncu’s handball, Liverpool’s 17th league win from 18 matches this season was wrapped up with Firmino’s second – and fourth in three games following his goals in the Club World Cup – and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s sizzling first-time drive to cap an exceptional performance.

“It’s for me a statement tonight,” Henry told Amazon before Liverpool’s victory.

“If they come here and win it, and win it well, it will be a matter of when, not if, they are going to win it [the Premier League].

“I think they’re going to win it. “And I’m going to push it further, not because we’ve done it with Arsenal but because it’s a matter for me if they’re going to stay unbeaten.

“I think that team can stay unbeaten, and it will be who’s going to beat them first because I think they will win the league.

“It’s not a big statement because they’re above everybody this year, and they can make a statement tonight.

“With the fixtures that they have at the minute, being able to come here and create that gap, that can be almost over.”