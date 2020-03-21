<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal legend Paul Merson is worried that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could reunite with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Gunners star has a year left on his contract and could be on the move this summer. There should be no shortage of takers for the Gabon international, who is a serial goalscorer.

Jurgen Klopp will be familiar with the player, having managed him at Borussia Dortmund. The fact that the German did not make an attempt to sign the striker is a worrying statistic for Merson. The ex-Gunner believes that Aubameyang can guarantee the Reds another 25 goals in a season and unlike Firmino, is a natural striker.

Merson has also gone on to offer advice to the Reds as they near a second successive major trophy in two seasons. He believes that continued success is hard and they must keep improving if they have to achieve that.





He stressed on the need for constant upgrading to stay ahead of your competitors. He believes Liverpool will have to do so soon in order to keep things fresh.

Merson is right in his assertion that Aubameyang guarantees goals. A player who can score more is always welcome. At 30 years of age, the striker is at best a short-term option who can add more options on the bench.

It is difficult to see him replace any of our front three or match their chemistry. Klopp will have had his reasons to not have pursued the striker in the past and given his track record, it is unlikely to change. Aubameyang might not necessarily be a priority for Liverpool even if he is an option, to begin with.

The Gabon international shared the golden booth last season along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. If he does make the move to Anfield, Merseyside can lay claim to having the three best attackers from Africa.