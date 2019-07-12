<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal is prepared to launch £45m to Real Madrid for the replacement of Aaron Ramsey who left for Juventus after the expiration of his contract with the north London club.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is a huge fan of Dani Ceballos and he has met with Real Madrid board for the potential signing of the attacking midfielder, the player is likely not to feature in Zinedine Zidane’s plan this season.

Ceballos is not short of options, the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool are also in the circle but Arsenal is prepared to make their interest effective.

According to Eldes Marque, the Gunners’ opening gambit will total £42m (€48m), the offer is high enough for Real Madrid board to sanction a move for the Spanish Under-21 attacking midfielder.

Ceballos wants more game time as he aims to feature for Spain in the Euro 2020 but he barely plays at Real Madrid especially after the return of Zidane.

After helping his country win the Under-21 European Championship, Ceballos admitted he wants more minutes on the pitch next season.

“I’ve always said I have a four-year contract with Real Madrid, but it is true that I’m happy playing football,” he said last month.

“That’s when I feel important in the field and with confidence when everything is much easier.

“The next year I want to play 40 games and aspire to win.”

Arsenal will definitely offer him more game time than Real Madrid, the move will benefit both parties as Real Madrid need the proceeds to fund a move for their superstar targets and Ceballos craves for game time.