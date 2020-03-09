Arsenal haven’t dropped their interest in Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha.
The Sun says Arsenal remain interested in £75m-rated Zaha.
Palace snubbed offers from the Gunners last summer while Everton were also rebuffed.
The Toffees have now turned their attention to Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin signalling a cooling of their interest in Zaha.
Arsenal, despite signing Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record fee of £72 million after failing to lure Zaha, remain keen, though face competition from Bayern Munich.
