<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal are reportedly ready to move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, providing that they overcome Chelsea in next week’s Europa League final.

Gunners manager Unai Emery is eager to reinforce his backline during the summer transfer window.

The only obstacle would be the limited budget he has to work with if the Gunners fail to lift the Europa title which guarantees them a spot in the Champions League next season.

Barcelona need to raise funds in order to complete their desired deals ahead of next season, with Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann both said to be on their radar.

Umtiti could potentially find himself as fourth-choice centre-back, leaving the Catalan giants being prepared to cash in on the £50m-rated player.