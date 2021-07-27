Arsenal ask Inter for Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have contacted Inter to ask after Lautaro Martinez.

According to The Telegraph, and he’s far more likely to leave than Romelu Lukaku.

The English newspaper claimed today that the Argentina international is one of the options for Mikel Arteta’s Premier League side this summer.

Inter have made no secret of their financial problems and need to cut costs, so while they sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG for €60m plus up to €11m in bonuses, that might not be the end of the star names going for the exit.

Lautaro Martinez turns 24 next month and his contract is only due to run until June 2023.

His agent has been in negotiations for months, but also repeatedly said he was in no rush to sign a new deal.

Inter doesn’t want to let his contract run down anymore before locking him down, as that would bring his price tag down.

Lautaro has a release clause worth €111m that is valid only for clubs outside of Italy but could possibly be sold for €90m.

It was widely believed that if he did leave Inter, it would be for Barcelona, who he was very close to last summer.

While the English media continue to speculate on Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea or Manchester City, if there is a forward who could depart Inter, then it’s Lautaro Martinez.

He scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 competitive games last season.