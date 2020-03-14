<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bukayo Saka is in contract talks with Arsenal in a deal that could see the youngster’s wages rise from £3000 to £35,000.

Saka has been impressive for the Gunners this term and particularly since the appointment of Mikel Arteta, who has deployed the youngster as a Wing-back.

The 18-year-old is in the final 18-months of his current deal at Arsenal and has caught the eyes of several teams in the Premier League, as future prospect.





Manchester United have showed interest in the player who is reportedly worth a staggering £22million.

But, Arteta fancies having the academy product continue his development with the first team.

So far this campaign Saka has made 30 appearances across all competitions, scored 3 goals and has 9 assists to his name.