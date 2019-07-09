<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Arsenal mid-fielder Brazilian Eduardo César Daude Gaspar, popularly known as Edu, has been linked with a return to the Emirates Stadium as technical director.

The speculations became ripe after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) replaced Edu by Juninho as general coordinator of Brazil football development.

Edu, 41, played for Arsenal between 2000 and 2005.

In a statement on Monday, CBF confirmed Juninho – who played for the likes of Atletico Madrid and Middlesbrough – would replace Edu.

“Edu built a story inside the CBF, helped to elaborate a methodology of work and also leaves a winner,” CBF president Rogerio Caboclo said.

“I would like to record our thanks.

“Juninho also represents the Brazilian football that lifts trophies. He is a winner on and off the field with a solid career as a manager.

“In those first few months with CBF he proved we were right in choosing him. He did a great job on the development board.

“It was a difficult decision, but we are sure that he will carry out the new role with great success.”