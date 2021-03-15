



Arsenal hero, Ray Parlour, has hit out at skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Parlour believes the current crop of Gunners players would be well within their rights to “have a little word” with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his lateness cost him a place in the north London derby.

Aubameyang was dropped for Sunday’s meeting with Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium, and he remained an unused substitute throughout the entirety of the 2-1 win.





“I think it was exactly the right thing to do. The manager is the manager, nobody is bigger than the club,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“It could have gone wrong but you’ve got to stamp your authority and say: ‘Look, you can’t do that!’

“I think it’s disrespectful for the other players as well.

“If everyone else is on time every day and then someone keeps being late, I wouldn’t like it as a player.

“I think the players have got to be having a little word with him behind the scenes. Just leave 15 minutes earlier!”