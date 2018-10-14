



English Premier League club, Arsenal, have celebrated their Nigerian winger, Alex Iwobi following his impressive showing for the Super Eagles in the 4-0 win against Libya in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

Iwobi threaded a superb pass for former Watford striker, Odion Ighalo to score Nigeria’s second goal of the game and was outstanding all through.

Ighalo netted a hat trick for the West Africans in the game with Samuel Kalu also scoring on the international scene for the first time.

Iwobi came close to registering a goal in the game but was denied by Libya goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnush.

“Another game, another @alexiwobi assist 🇳🇬. Our Super Eagle is flying at the moment 🙌,” reads a tweet on Arsenal’s official Twitter handle.

Iwobi will hope to replicate the performance when the Super Eagles take on the Mediterranean Knights in the reverse fixture on Tuesday at their adopted home ground in Sfax, Tunisia.

Nigeria lie second in Group E with six points, one less than South Africa, who mauled the group’s whipping boys Seychelles 6-0 in Johannesburg.