West Bromwich Albion defender, Semi Ajayi has been urged to step up his game after the Nigerian international committed yet another blunder against West Ham United.

Former Arsenal striker, Alan Smith did not hold back as he blasted Ajayi after a glaring mistake in the first half of the clash against West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian centre-back had an absolute howler in the early openings of the game at The Hawthorns with his back pass falling woefully short of its intended target.

It allowed Michail Antonio to nip in and bear down on goal, West Brom goalkeeper in an effort to prevent the West Ham striker from hitting a shot conceded a penalty.

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary during the incident, Smith lambasted Ajayi for the role he played in West Brom conceding the penalty. “Nightmare for Ajayi,” he said.

“It was a short back pass, miles short, Johnstone is claiming his innocence but just when you want a solid start, that is nowhere near is it from Ajayi.





“Maybe he was trying to find [Kyle] Bartley rather than Johnstone, I don’t know but what a gift for West Ham. Sam Allardyce will be fuming with Ajayi for his lax play and rightly so.

The 27-year-old is a towering presence in the Baggies defence and has impressed at times this season in his own area and in the opposition’s but he has also looked woefully short of Premier League standard on occasions.

He gave away a penalty in the Midlands derby clash with Aston Villa recently following a clumsy trip which while possibly considered soft was a lazy movement and no one could have any faults with the decision really.

It didn’t take him long to make an embarrassing gaffe on Wednesday either but nothing came of it as Declan Rice fluffed his lines and hit the post from the spot.

“Ajayi might have got away with one but Big Sam won’t be forgetting that mistake. We’re not suggesting Ajayi’s Albion future is in doubt,” Smith continued.

“That is because West Brom are dropping back down to the Championship and it should be easier for him there but he needs to step up and cut out these silly moments.”