



Mattéo Guendouzi has run out of chances at Arsenal and the Gunners will look to sell or swap the player in this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has claimed Arsenal have made Guendouzi train alone with a fitness coach for the last two weeks.

Following his post-match incident with Brighton striker Neal Maupay, Guendouzi met with both Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu but did not make a good impression whatsoever.

Of course, this is not the first time Guendouzi has upset Arteta and the Arsenal brass, with his behaviour during their warm-weather training sessions in Dubai leading to his exclusion from their ensuing match against Newcastle.





The 21-year-old has been dropped from the Arsenal team for the last four games and has yet to apologise for his actions nor show a ‘willingness to change’.

Though the Arsenal staff believe the player has an immense amount of talent and potential, they feel he is out of chances and they will meet with his representatives this week to discuss the situation.

Guendouzi’s attitude caused huge problems at Lorient as well, where a dressing-room argument directly led to the midfielder being banned from first-team activities for over three months.

Despite his obvious attitude problems, the player will have no shortage of suitors this summer. Transfermarkt currently rates the player at €40.5m (£36.7m).