Petr Cech has come in for criticism for his mixed first-half performance against Manchester City.

The Premier League champions took a 1-0 lead going into the first-half break after forcing Arsenal onto the back foot.

Raheem Sterling scored a fine solo goal to score his 50th goal for his side, as the England international danced past Hector Bellerin and Premier League debutant Matteo Guendouzi from the left wing to score a low drive past the Czech goalkeeper.

The forward, who was chosen to start the game ahead of Leroy Sane, gave the reigning champions the lead early on, after being set up by Benjamin Mendy.

The veteran ‘keeper was accused by some Arsenal fans of being beaten too easily, however, he almost gave City a 2-0 lead in comical fashion by almost putting the ball into the back of his own net after receiving a back pass from Guendouzi.

However, he made up for his error by making a double-save from Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick, before keeping out Aymeric Laporte’s close range follow-up.

The Gunners had chances of their own but Pep Guardiola’s side looked the most threatening, but some fans have voiced their displeasure at Emery’s choice between the sticks.