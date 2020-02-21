<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal fans have compared Shkodran Mustafi to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after a recent upturn in form.

Mustafi, 27, has become a key player under Mikel Arteta in defence, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Mustafi who was told he could leave last summer.

After falling out of favour under former boss Unai Emery, Mustafi was set to become a casualty but no club wanted him.

His form over the years at the Emirates has seen him cost the club multiple points.

But Arteta has seemed to get him to work with equally error-strewn David Luiz in recent matches.

Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in a row and Mustafi has been one of the main reasons for that.

The ex-Valencia star has improved his range of passing, positioning and understanding with team-mates.

And according to Daily Star, Mustafi’s form has led to some Arsenal fans comparing him to Van Dijk.

One fan said: “Please can we talk how good Mustafi has been lately? Three clean sheets in a row, two away.

“He’s been immense. Arteta made him look like van Dijk lmao.”

“Mikel Arterta has transformed Mustafi from Phil Jones to Virgil Van Dijk. This man is solid,” another posted.

This supporter posted: “When are we going to admit Mustafi is one of the best defenders in EPL now and currently better than Van Dijk?”

While another said: “Mustafi MOTM and it’s not even close. Genuinely reaching form Van Dijk can only dream of.”





