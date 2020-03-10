<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal’s Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli has praised teammate, Bukayo Saka, following another commanding performance in the 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday, even as the club’s fans begged the youngster to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

Saka as usual played in the left-back position and impressed in the Gunners’ win over their North London rivals.

And in the wake of the victory, Martinelli took to Instagram to salute the England youth international of Nigerian descent.

“What a player,” Martinelli wrote on Instagram with a clap emoji.

Meanwhile, some Gunners fans are begging the Anglo-Nigerian talent to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Londoners.





Saka’s contract winds down this season and, can leave for free.

He’s yet to commit his future to the Gunners, despite the Emirate’s side willingness to offer him a new-five year deal that will see an increase on his current £3,000 weekly salary.

A fan with the Instagram handle ‘thedailygooner’ pleaded on behalf of the Gunners, writing, “Beg you to sign a contract.”

“Please sign the contract,” humaydhaider wrote on Instagram.

Jesse-wells also wrote,” Big three points against West Ham, sign the thing.”

“Please stay,” Jokull pleaded with the starlet on Instagram.