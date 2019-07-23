<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Crystal Palace have reportedly turned down Arsenal’s latest offer for Wilfried Zaha.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners over the last few weeks, while Everton have also been credited with an interest in the Ivory Coast international.

According to The Independent, Arsenal placed a £55m offer on the table which would have also seen highly-rated 19-year-old Reiss Nelson head to Selhurst Park on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

However, the report claims that Palace insisted that the bid was ‘nowhere near enough’ with the Eagles refusing to budge when it comes to their £80m valuation.

Roy Hodgson’s side have already banked big money this summer following the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United and are therefore under no pressure to sell Zaha.

The former Manchester United attacker, who was in action at this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations, scored 10 times and registered 10 assists in 34 Premier League appearances during the 2018-19 season.