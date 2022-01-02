Arsenal have their eyes on Douglas Luiz

‘The Sun’ reports that Douglas Luiz is on Arsenal’s agenda as a possible reinforcement for the rest of the season. The Aston Villa player has been an important player for Villa for several seasons and he could make a step up to a bigger Premier League club.

He has a contract until 2023, so Arsenal are thinking of putting around 16 million pounds on the table to sign him permanently. The alternative is to get him on loan.

A funny thing is that if he decides to go to Arsenal, he will no longer be at the same club as his partner Alisha Lehmann. They confirmed they were together a few months ago.

Douglas Luiz already knows what it is like to represent Brazil as they selected him in the last set of World Cup qualifying fixtures. That was because Casemiro was absent.