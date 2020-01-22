<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal are exploring the prospect of buying Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Daily Mail says Arsenal are considering a permanent move to bolster their defence this month with Ake emerging as an alternative target to Jerome Boateng.

The Gunners were linked with signing the Bayern Munich defender on a loan deal this window but with Champions League qualification still a possibility, they may opt for Ake in a big-money move.





Arsenal would still prefer loan moves in January but are willing to make a permanent signing if it would help them secure Champions League qualification.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is braced for bids for Ake after his side were drawn into a relegation scrap.

As part of the deal which saw the Dutchman move to the south coast, Chelsea have an option to re-sign Ake for £40 million.

This clause expires at the end of this window which could force the Blues to move for the centre-back.