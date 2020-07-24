



Arsenal and Everton target Thiago Silva has said he was not ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian center back has played more than 300 games in the past eight years at the French champions.

But now he is likely to move on after the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals, and the UEFA Champions League games.

“It’s a special moment for me,” Silva told a press conference.

“With the supporters, we have always had a lot of respect. They asked if I could stay, but it’s not my decision. Now is not the time to talk about this topic.

“We will have time to talk about it later. I didn’t want to leave, but the decision has already been made. I respect [the decision] and will respect it until the end.





“There are no further discussions [about my future]. Leonardo (the PSG sporting director) has already spoken to the press.

“I don’t want you to talk about this just yet. I understand the topic, your urge to know what’s going on, but now is not the time to talk about it.”

“I can understand that you want to talk about this, but now is not the time,” his manager Thomas Tuchel added.

“He’s my captain, he’s super reliable. I have said this many times.

“It is important that he is here for the finals, and for Lisbon in the Champions League. Then we talk about all this.”