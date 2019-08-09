<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal will be without the services of Mesut Özil and Sead Kolašinac against Newcastle due to ‘further security incidents’.

That is according to several media reports, notably from Sam Dean of the Telegraph, who claimed that police are investigating the situation.

The duo were, of course, involved in an unsavoury incident in London last month when they were the victims of an attempted robbery while waiting in traffic.

The defender managed to scare off the assailants and the pair fled to safety.

“The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority,” read an Arsenal statement.

“We have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.

“We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.”

The Gunners take on Newcastle on Sunday away from home in their Premier League opener.