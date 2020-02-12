<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal wants Bukayo Saka to sign a new long-term deal to fend off interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The academy star has just 18 months left on his current deal at the Emirates.

Saka has impressed in north London since making his debut last season under Unai Emery and has made 15 appearances for the Gunners this campaign.

Saka’s current deal pays around £3,000-a-week and the versatile midfielder will earn a big pay rise if he commits his future with Arsenal.

After Emery was sacked in November, Saka returned to the first team picture under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg and has continued to feature under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Despite coming through the Arsenal academy system as a left-winger, Saka has filled in at left-back for Arteta’s side in the absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

The teenager is expected to be available for selection for the Gunners’ clash with Newcastle on Sunday.





“We cannot be any happier with the conditions for us to train. We came here to work, it was like a mini pre-season,” Arteta explained.

“I wanted to use it to work on our principles and our styles of play, and as well how we live together.

“There are things I want to implement together as a group, not just for the players but for the staff as well. It has been really useful.

“We had good reason to come here. We are really happy that we made that decision. We came here to work, it was not a holiday.

“We have been working really hard. We have been working on things that will be good for us over the next few months.”

Despite the optimism Arteta accepted his side still have a lot to improve on before they challenge for the Premier League title again.

“At the moment we are far from it, but we need to go step by step because this club deserves nothing else than that,” Arteta said.