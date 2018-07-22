Arsenal are open to selling Nigeria winger, Alex Iwobi, to Italian outfit, Lazio for £22.3 million.

Iwobi, 22, still has two years on his current contract with Arsenal but the Gunners, according to a report in Italian outlet II Messaggero, are willing to let him leave if Lazio meet up with their valuation.

Lazio are looking for a replacement for Felipe Anderson who recently linked up with English Premier League club, West Ham United and see Iwobi as the perfect player to fill the void.

Iwobi scored three goals and provided five assists in 26 league appearances for Arsenal last term.

He was named in Arsenal’s 25-man squad for the pre-season tour of Singapore on Friday.