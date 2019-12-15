<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney will be out for up to three months after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Monday’s win over West Ham.

Arsenal made the the announcement on Saturday, while giving updates on their injured players ahead of Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

Tierney, 22, injured his right shoulder in the game against West Ham and he would have surgery next week and “rehabilitate for around three months”, the club was quoted.

The left-back started the game at the London Stadium but was forced off after half an hour in a make-shift sling.

It’s another big blow for Tierney who has struggled for fitness since arriving from Celtic in the summer.

A hip injury meant he did not make his debut until late September, and he has made just 11 Arsenal appearances.

Tierney missed Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Standard Liege which secured their progression to the last 32 in the Europa League.

With the Gunners sitting ninth in the Premier League, interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg will turn his attention to hosting Manchester City on Sunday.

Former Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka is another defender on the sidelines after he suffered a concussion against West Ham.

Hector Bellerin has a tight right hamstring and will also miss the City clash. He will aim to resume training next week.

However Nicolas Pepe has overcome a bruised knee and will be available for selection against City.

Dani Ceballos (hamstring) is aiming to return to full training next week, while Rob Holding (left knee) looks set to get back on the training pitch in two weeks.

Arsenal will hope to make it back-to-back league wins when they host the Premier League champions at the Emirates.

They currently occupy ninth on 22 points, seven points adrift of fourth place in the league table.