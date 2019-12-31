Arsenal fear Calum Chambers could miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.
Chambers limped off during Sunday’s defeat against Chelsea and Gunners medics feared the worst following initial tests.
The defender underwent a series of tests on Monday and there are growing concerns he has suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.
Chambers has been a rare bright spot for Arsenal during what has been a hugely disappointing season and his injury comes as a significant blow to new boss Mikel Arteta.
The news will see Arsenal ramp up their search for a new central defender when the transfer window reopens on Wednesday.
Sportsmail revealed on Monday how Arsenal will provide newly-appointed manager Arteta with transfer funds next month to plug their leaky defence.