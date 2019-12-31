<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal fear Calum Chambers could miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Chambers limped off during Sunday’s defeat against Chelsea and Gunners medics feared the worst following initial tests.

The defender underwent a series of tests on Monday and there are growing concerns he has suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

Chambers has been a rare bright spot for Arsenal during what has been a hugely disappointing season and his injury comes as a significant blow to new boss Mikel Arteta.

The news will see Arsenal ramp up their search for a new central defender when the transfer window reopens on Wednesday.

Sportsmail revealed on Monday how Arsenal will provide newly-appointed manager Arteta with transfer funds next month to plug their leaky defence.