Arsenal defender Calum Chambers insists the ailing Gunners must continue to believe in Unai Emery's footballing philosophy and that the north London club have enough quality in their squad to turn around their poor run of form.

Arsenal fear Calum Chambers could miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Chambers limped off during Sunday’s defeat against Chelsea and Gunners medics feared the worst following initial tests.

The defender underwent a series of tests on Monday and there are growing concerns he has suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

Chambers has been a rare bright spot for Arsenal during what has been a hugely disappointing season and his injury comes as a significant blow to new boss Mikel Arteta.

The news will see Arsenal ramp up their search for a new central defender when the transfer window reopens on Wednesday.

Sportsmail revealed on Monday how Arsenal will provide newly-appointed manager Arteta with transfer funds next month to plug their leaky defence.

