Former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is set to dump Brazil and honour Spain call up, according to report.

The Valencia center-back has signified his interest in playing for Spain after he being overlooked by Brazil national team despite his excellent performance over the year.

Gabriel is yet to make an appearance for the Brazilian national team, he is still keen on representing Brazil but he is open for playing for La Furia Roja if called.

“If I don’t get any opportunities from Brazil, I’d open the door to playing for the Spanish national team,” Gabriel told Esporte Interativo.

“If Spain gives me that opportunity, I’d accept it with a lot of respect.

“I will continue to be Brazilian; if I take that decision [to represent Spain], everyone knows why.

“I am playing really well and there’s not been a call from Brazil.

“If the opportunity arises to play at the next Euros [for Spain], I will accept it.”

Spain manager Robert Moreno has some challenges at the centre back position as he seeks for a perfect partner for captain Sergio Ramos at the heart of the defense.