<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has joined second-tier German side FC Nurnberg on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled to break into the Gunners’ first-team since signing from PAS Giannina in January 2018.

Mavropanos has made just one appearance so far this season, with competition and injuries playing their part in keeping him out of the side.





He will now look to earn more game-time at Nurnberg, who sit 16th in 2.Bundesliga, after it was revealed the club had initially made a move for the Greece Under-21 international in the summer.

Mavropanos follows Emile Smith Rowe – who moved to Huddersfield over the weekend – in leaving the Emirates Stadium on loan during the current window, with Eddie Nketiah also expected to depart in the coming days.

The England Under-21s striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds before being recalled – with another move now on the cards.