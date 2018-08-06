Defender Calum Chambers is in talks with Fulham over a possible loan away from Arsenal, ESPN reports.

Fulham are one of a number of Premier League clubs to make enquiries about Chambers’ availability, including the likes of Leicester City, Watford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal are open to the idea of loaning out Chambers, 23, as he has fallen down Unai Emery’s pecking order, and Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to bolster Fulham’s defensive options before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

Emery said after Saturday’s preseason win over Lazio that players might be leaving before the close of the transfer window as he looks to trim down his squad.

Chambers signed a long-term deal with Arsenal last month but Arsenal believe he would benefit by going out on loan to a Premier League club to gain first-team experience.

Fulham have been active in the transfer market this summer, securing Aleksandar Mitrovic on a permanent deal from Newcastle United, adding Jean-Michel Seri from Nice, signing Alfie Mawson from Swansea City and taking in Andre Schurrle on loan from Borussia Dortmund.