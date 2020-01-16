<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Eddie Nketiah will remain with the Arsenal first-team for the rest of the season after impressing Mikel Arteta in training.

Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds but after failing to nail down a starting spot at Elland Road, he was sent back to his parent club.

Arsenal held talks with Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest about sending him back on loan to a Championship club for the remainder of the campaign.





But after watching the 20-year-old striker in training, the Telegraph report that new Gunners boss Arteta has decided to keep him in north London instead.

Arsenal host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday before travelling to face Chelsea in mid-week.

After the appeal against his Crystal Palace red card was upheld on Wednesday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be suspended for both of those games, meaning Nketiah could be given an opportunity to show what he can do.