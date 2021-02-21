



A Raheem Sterling early earned Manchester City a hardfought 1-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates, in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

Arsenal have now lost their last four Premier League games against City without scoring a goal.

This is the first time in their history they have failed to score in four consecutive home league games against an opponent.

For City, they made it 18 straight wins in all competitions – and equalled their club record 11 consecutive away victories.

It’s now 25 matches unbeaten, since City’s last defeat which came in late November away at Tottenham.

They have now won 22 and drawn 3, scoring 59 and conceding just seven.

City went into the game in extremely good form, and their chances of extending their winning streak increased when they took the lead within two minutes.





A long ball from Ruben Dias picked out Riyad Mahrez, who cut in from the right wing, sending a left-footed cross into the box with Sterling rising above Rob Holding to head the ball beyond Bernd Leno.

The one-goal difference remained intact at the break, though, leaving the game in the balance for the second half.

Joao Cancelo had a chance to double City’s lead after outskilling Pablo Mari in the box before shooting narrowly wide with the outside of his boot.

Pep Guardiola’s men were unable to add to their lead, but Arsenal could not peg them back either, hence, the Gunners lost at home for the first time since City’s last visit to the Emirates Stadium in December.