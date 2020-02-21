<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal could lose Nigerian-born youngster Bukayo Saka if they fail to secure European football for next season, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is yet to sign a new contract with the club, with his current deal due to expire in just 18 months.

Saka is still on the £3000-a-week agreement he made with the club when signing his first professional contract in September 2018.

The Times are reporting that negotiations for a new deal are stuttering with Mikel Arteta’s side facing the prospect of a year out of European competition.





Promising winger Saka wants to carry on his rapid rate of development by continuing to play against Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal sit in 10th place in the Premier League table with 13 league games to go, four points away from Manchester United who occupy the final Europa League spot.

The north London club are even further from Champions League qualification, seven points adrift from fourth-placed side Chelsea.

However, due to Manchester City’s two-year European ban, the team that finishes fifth may gain a route into Europe’s elite competition.