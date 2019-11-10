<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal director Raul Sanllehi has made contact with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, according to report.

El Confidencial says Gunners boss Unai Emery is under huge pressure after hitting a heavy slump.

Sanllehi is already looking for potential candidates to replace the under-fire manager and he has alerted Enrique for the position at the Emirate Stadium.

Enrique is yet to return to coaching since he quit the Spanish national team in June for personal reasons just before the death of his nine-year-old daughter Xana passed away from bone cancer.

During his spell at Barcelona, he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in three years reign at the Camp Nou.