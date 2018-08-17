Arsenal have confirmed that Joel Campbell has left the club to join Serie A side Frosinone on a permanent deal.

It was reported earlier this week that the forward was set for a medical at the Italian side after spending seven years at Arsenal.

And now the club have confirmed that the 26-year-old has left the Emirates.

A Frosinone statement said Campbell has signed a contract until 2021 and that he will start training with his new team-mates on Friday.

An Arsenal statement said: “We would like to thank Joel for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”

Campbell moved to London from Deportivo Saprissa in 2011 but did not obtain a work permit until 2013.

He made 40 first-team appearances but had six loan spells while at the club with FC Lorient, Olympiacos, Villarreal, Sporting Lisbon and two stints at Real Betis.

Campbell has won 79 caps for Costa Rica and made two appearances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.