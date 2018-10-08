



Arsenal have signed a new kit sponsorship deal with adidas which is expected to be worth close to £60 million-per-year.

This new agreement is almost double the £30m-per-year the club was getting from Puma.

Arsenal confirmed the deal on Twitter on Monday, saying it will go into effect on July 1 next year when their partnership with Puma expires.

Arsenal and adidas have agreed a new kit partnership, effective from July 1, 2019

The club did not immediately provide any further details, but the adidas partnership is expected to be a five-year deal.

Coupled with a new shirt sponsorship deal with Emirates that also goes into effect next season, the adidas contract should increase Arsenal’s spending power regardless of whether the Gunners manage to return to the Champions League.

Arsenal also signed their first sleeve sponsor for this season, the Rwanda Development Board, in a deal worth around £10m-per-year.

The club last wore an adidas kit during the 1993-94 season, and spent two decades with Nike before switching to Puma.