Arsenal have completed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal are yet to confirm the transfer fee or length of Leno’s contract.

The 26-year-old made 230 appearances for Leverkusen across seven seasons in the Bundesliga and has won six caps for Germany but was not included in Joachim Low’s 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Happy and proud to play for this great club @Arsenal in the future! I’ll do my best and I‘m looking forward to the start of the new season as a Gunner. 💪😉 — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) June 19, 2018

The Stuttgart academy product holds the distinction of being the youngest goalkeeper to feature in a Champions League match when he played for Leverkusen against Chelsea in 2011 at just 19 years and 193 days old.

Arsenal’s head coach Unai Emery told the club’s website: “We are very pleased that Bernd Leno will be joining us.

“Bernd is a goalkeeper of high quality and experience. He has been a top performer and regular number one goalkeeper with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga for the past seven years.

“We are all excited that Bernd has chosen Arsenal Football Club and look forward to start working with him in pre-season.”

Leno will become Emery’s second official signing since replacing Arsene Wenger at the end of the season, with former Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner arriving on a free transfer.

Sky Sports reports the Gunners have also agreed a deal for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with the transfer expected to be formally announced on July 1.

They are also in talks with Sampdoria for midfielder Lucas Torreira and an agreement is close, according to Sky in Italy.