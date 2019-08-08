Arsenal have finally completed the signing of left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic, for a fee of £25 million ($30.3m).
The 22-year-old Scotland international has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates, and will compete with Sead Kolasinac for the left-back spot.
He follows Nicolas Pepe, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal’s fourth permanent signing of the transfer window.
