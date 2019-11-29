<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senior Arsenal officials will review the position of manager Unai Emery and the Spaniard could be sacked before the trip to Norwich on Sunday, ESPN reports.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday, when they needed just a draw at home, to qualify for the round of 32.

The defeat appears to have been the last straw for the club’s hierarchy.

Arsenal have gone seven games without a win in all competitions, their worst run in 27 years.

Emery and the team were booed by a half-empty stadium after the Frankfurt game and it is more a question of when, not if he will be sacked.

Freddie Ljungberg, Emery’s current assistant, is the favourite to take over on an interim basis.