Senior Arsenal officials will review the position of manager Unai Emery and the Spaniard could be sacked before the trip to Norwich on Sunday, ESPN reports.
The Gunners lost 2-1 to Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday, when they needed just a draw at home, to qualify for the round of 32.
The defeat appears to have been the last straw for the club’s hierarchy.
Arsenal have gone seven games without a win in all competitions, their worst run in 27 years.
Emery and the team were booed by a half-empty stadium after the Frankfurt game and it is more a question of when, not if he will be sacked.
Freddie Ljungberg, Emery’s current assistant, is the favourite to take over on an interim basis.
