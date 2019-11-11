<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unai Emery could be Arsenal’s short-term serving manager in the modern era if the club management decides to heed yearnings of the fans chanting “EMERY OUT!”

Arsenal under the Spaniard is currently battling worst run of form since he took over from his predecessor Arsene Wenger.

Currently sixth in the Premier League table after 12 games, Arsenal has four wins, five draws and three losses. Arsenal has only recorded a win in their last six Premier League after a loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The team have four consecutive draws in their last six matches in all competitions.

Asides Arsenal’s poor run of form, Unai Emery has also been found culpable of poor man-management in the team. His silent fight with Mesut Ozil is one many have alluded to asone of his undoings in the club together. His team selection is also questionable.

Prior to joining Arsenal, Emery has barely had a rosy-working relationship with ‘big’ name players in his previous clubs. One of note was his rift with Brazilian playmaker Neymar Jnr while he was the manager of Paris Saint-German.

The team’s poor run of form has, thus, exposed Emery to an internal pressure he is yet to admit. Names of potential replacements for his role at the Emirates Stadium have since emerged.

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique have been identified as possible replacement for Emery.

Also, former Arsenal captains Patrick Viera and Mikel Arteta, currently Manchester City’s assistant coach, have been tipped to manage the Gunners.

Arteta has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s two consecutive Premier League title success at Manchester City as an assistant. He was also on the shortlist of possible replacements for Arsene Wenger when the French man called his long-term managerial career quit at Arsenal.

Viera, on the other hand, has garnered managerial experience. He was appointed head coach of France League 1 side OGC Nice in June 2018 where he currently manages.

The Arsenal invincibles captain was New York City FC head coach for two and a half years. He led the team to two consecutive playoff appearances and a second-place standing in the Eastern Conference.

The 42-year-old Frenchman was also linked with replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal following his countryman’s departure.

Last week, reports claimed that Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi had met with Jose Mourinho to discuss his potential arrival at the club.

Reports in Spain via El Confidencial’s Kike Marin claims that Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi has already met with Luis Enrique. The 49-year-old won nine major trophies during his three years as Barcelona manager which included the treble in his first season at the club.

The Spaniard, who was Span’s national team coach for 11 months, was reportedly on Arsenal’s radar when the Gunners were looking to replace Arsene Wenger in 2018.

However, ESPN report that the Spaniard would not consider a comeback into the dug-out currently.

He has been out of work since leaving his role as the national team coach for personal reasons in June just months before his nine-year-old daughter died from bone cancer.

If Emery gets sacked, whoever replaces him as huge tasks on his hands. And returning the Gunners to the Champions League is a top priority.