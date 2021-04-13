Arsenal are closing in on a new contract for the 19-year-old striker, Folarin Balogun.
The forward is one of the most talked-about players within the club’s fan base, given his immense potential.
Balogun was on the scoresheet for the Arsenal under-23 side against Derby County under-23s in a 3-2 win.
According to football. London, Balogun is set to sign a new contract with the club.
Technical director Edu is close to an agreement with Balogun and his representatives, which will be a huge boost to coach Mikel Arteta.
