Philippe Coutinho is reportedly close to joining Arsenal on loan.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with PSG and Manchester United rumoured to be interested parties.

However, according to L’Equipe, Coutinho is heading back to the Premier League on loan, and will be signing with Arsenal.