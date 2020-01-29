<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Southampton full-back Cedric Soares, according to reports, hoping to complete the signing this month.

Various reports from England suggest Arsenal want Cedric Soares before the end of the January window. First, we covered reports from The Telegraph yesterday claiming the club were looking at a move.

Then Sky Sports reported Arsenal were ‘closing in’ on a late move for the full-back. The Evening Standard added the transfer would cost around £5m, with Southampton keen to cash in before the player’s contract expires this summer.

Charles Watts also tweeted to confirm the links as ‘genuine’. He wrote that Arsenal are looking for cover for Bellerin and Southampton are open to selling.

David Ornstein then weighed in to say the expectation is the deal will be done with 24 hours. It’s a loan deal at first, for around £5m. Arsenal can then sign him permanently as a free agent in the summer.





As we mentioned yesterday, Soares already confirmed in November he doesn’t plan to extend his deal. He wants to take the ‘next step’ in his career. That could well be with Arsenal.

Unfortunately, Soares is out with injury right now. After starting 12 consecutive Premier League games for Southampton, he picked up an injury in the most recent one. The suggestion is that he’ll spend three weeks on the sidelines, with almost one down so far.

That’s unlikely to hold up a deal though. For a start, Arsenal are a few days away from a two-week winter break. The three weeks will be up before the game after Burnley this weekend.

Interestingly, John Cross of the Mirror claims Arsenal may possibly go for a third deal this week, after wrapping up Mari and closing in on Soares. It could be a busy final couple of days.