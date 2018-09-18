Chief executive Ivan Gazidis will leave Arsenal on October 31 to take up a similar post at AC Milan, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Speculation that Gazidis — who oversaw Unai Emery’s appointment to replace Arsene Wenger in May and has also been behind a change in management structure at the Emirates Stadium — will depart for Italy has been rife for some time.

Now the move has been confirmed, with Raul Sanllehi, currently head of football relations at the Emirates Stadium, to become head of football when Gazidis heads to Milan.

Arsenal’s chief commercial officer Vinai Venkatesham will take over the role of managing director at the same point.

Gazidis, 54, has reportedly been offered £3.6 million ($4.7 million) a year — a £1 million increase in his present salary — and an equity stake in the club by the American owners Elliott Management, who took over in July.