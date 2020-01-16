<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Two-time CAF African Player of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu, was on Wednesday celebrated by English Premier League club, Arsenal, following a glamorous career with the London club.

Wednesday made it 21 years when Arsenal signed Kanu from Serie A giants, Inter Milan.

To mark the signing, the Gunners accompanied a tweet with a video of Kanu’s best five goals scored at the club on their Twitter handle.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter handle read, “On this day 21 years ago… we signed the one and only Kanu!”





The former Super Eagles captain was signed by former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, on January 15, 1999 for £4m after struggling for first team action at Inter.

Kanu made 119 appearances for the North London club and scored 44 goals, before departing for West Bromwich Albion in 2004.

During his time at the Gunners, the 43-year-old won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one FA Community Shield.