Arsenal cancel US pre-season tour after coronavirus outbreak – report

Arsenal have been forced to cancel their pre-season tour of the United States due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club, report The Athletic.

A small number of the club’s travelling party have reportedly tested positive for the virus, meaning plans to fly out to America for the pre-season Florida Cup have been shelved.

The Gunners were due to play Inter Milan on 25 July followed by a meeting with either Everton or Colombian side Millonarios.

But Mikel Arteta’s side will now be forced to make alternate plans as they warm up for the new season, which begins with a trip to newly promoted Brentford on 13 August.