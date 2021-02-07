



Mikel Arteta has given the latest update on the injury to Thomas Partey after Saturday’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

Partey was seen clutching his hamstring as he was replaced by Willian in the 74th minute of the game which Arsenal lost 1-0.

Speaking after the game Arteta confirmed Partey had suffered “a muscular issue” – with the midfielder now in a race to be fit for next weekend’s Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Partey returned to the Arsenal team last month after missing eight games through injury.

The 27-year-old’s fitness problems have meant he has made just 10 starts since joining the Gunners on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid in October.





And Arteta will now hope he can return to training ahead of next Sunday’s Emirates clash against Leeds.

“He had a muscular issue, so we had to take him off. He could not carry on playing.”

Asked whether the injury appeared serious, Arteta said: “I don’t know, we will see the extent of the injury.

“He was feeling well enough to continue playing, so we had to take him off.”

And commenting on the defeat Arteta said: “We just gave them the ball, a moment you make a mistake and they punish you.

“You cannot win football matches if every week you do something like that.”