<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unai Emery has revealed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be named as Arsenal’s permanent captain following his side’s 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday.

The Arsenal manager is yet to decide whether to strip Granit Xhaka of the club captaincy after his explosive row with fans at the Emirates against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Despite Xhaka’s public apology last week, the midfielder was not named in the side that drew against Wolves with vice-captain Aubameyang stepping up in his absence.

“(He) could do,” Emery said about Aubameyang continuing as skipper after the draw.

“I think he can take that responsibility and today he did that,” Emery continued.

“He is one of the captains and I think he can take that responsibility, but we are going to analyse the match first and the situation for the next matches and decide.”

Aubameyang is one of four vice-captains at Arsenal, with Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin all part of the leadership core at the club.