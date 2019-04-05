<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is “very happy” with how Mesut Ozil has responded to his demand for the German playmaker to become more consistent.

Ozil found himself out of favour with the Spaniard after the Christmas period, appearing in just one of seven games for Arsenal, as Emery called for him to give more effort in training.

The 30-year-old has gradually worked himself back into the first-team reckoning in recent weeks, appearing in each of Arsenal’s last five league matches, and starting in three of the last four.

Asked if Ozil is working harder, Emery replied: “Yes. He is working very well, he is playing well and he is helping us. I am very happy with him.

“I think now in the team we have a good atmosphere and good spirit. Each player is helping us with his quality and with good behaviour.

“This is the spirit I want so they are doing that, and Mesut is also.”